Israel-Hamas war directly impacting businesses on Long Island

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- The war in the Middle East is impacting businesses in the Tri-State Area.

On Long Island, customers are rallying behind a Greek restaurant that is outwardly supporting Israel. However, another eatery is facing a boycott its owners say is unfair.

Israeli flags and posters of the kidnapped leave no doubt where the owner of the Golden Dolphin Diner in Huntington stands.

"I can't change the world. What I can do is make people understand that these people are still missing," Peter Tsadalis said. "Every time I look at those I put my daughter's face on there and try to imagine what I would have to do to get her back."

But Tsadalis said as a result a chunk of business dried up, several employees quit, and delivery drivers refused to pick up orders.

"This diner was losing business because they're supporting Israel, so we came here right from LaGuardia Airport," one patron said.

Now, business is booming.

"The Yiddish word is 'mensch.' He is more than a man; he is good man with a good heart," a patron said.

"The Jewish community stepped up the the plate. I am super humbled," Tsadalis said.

Customers are supporting what they call courage to stand with humanity against terrorism.

"At a time when antisemitism is coming out the woodwork at record speed, the fact that someone who is not Jewish is taking such a stand to the point it's affecting his business, he needs to be supported," Plainview resident Debbie Gershow said.

Meanwhile, over in Nassau County, the Moroccan and Indian co-owners of Mangia Bene say they stand firmly with Israel in what is a predominantly Jewish community, but claim someone created a fake social media account portraying them as Hamas sympathizers.

"They were all passing me by. Some kids (say), 'You guys are Hamas. You are anti-Israel.' They spit on my door. These kids who we love, we treat them like our own family," Jack Idnani said.

From Morocco, the other co-owner has pleaded with his customers of 20 years, showing evidence he was hacked.

"We are people of peace. We are people of love," the co-owner said.

Yet, suddenly, there was a flood of bad online reviews, swatting, and a boycott.

"Instead of going against each other, let's come together, work together. Let's support each other," Idnani said.

Back in Huntington, diner patrons said they never could have imagined this level of division in New York was possible.

"I've always supported the Palestinian people, but I'm not going to support terrorism, and I don't understand at this point how people can't separate that," Amy Weisbard-Bloom said.

Tsadalis said none of the kidnapped posters are coming down until all of the people are safely home.