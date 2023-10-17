Watch CBS News
World

'Israel Friends' charters plane of volunteers, supplies to help on frontlines

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

'Israel Friends' charters flight to help on frontlines
'Israel Friends' charters flight to help on frontlines 04:47

NEW YORK -- As many people try to escape the fighting in Israel, others are trying to make their way to the frontlines to deliver aid. 

Over the weekend, a nonprofit called Israel Friends chartered a flight from Los Angeles to Israel, bringing more than 200 reservists and volunteers, as well as supplies. 

We spoke with Co-Founder Jordan Fried about their motivation and connection to the cause. We also asked what people on the ground need most and what they're working on next. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above to learn more about their efforts. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 7:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.