'Israel Friends' charters plane of volunteers, supplies to help on frontlines

'Israel Friends' charters flight to help on frontlines

'Israel Friends' charters flight to help on frontlines

'Israel Friends' charters flight to help on frontlines

NEW YORK -- As many people try to escape the fighting in Israel, others are trying to make their way to the frontlines to deliver aid.

Over the weekend, a nonprofit called Israel Friends chartered a flight from Los Angeles to Israel, bringing more than 200 reservists and volunteers, as well as supplies.

We spoke with Co-Founder Jordan Fried about their motivation and connection to the cause. We also asked what people on the ground need most and what they're working on next.

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above to learn more about their efforts.