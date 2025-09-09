Qatar condemns Israel for "cowardly strike" in Doha targeting Hamas leaders

Israel's military said Tuesday that it had "conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," amid reports of large explosions in Qatar's capital city, Doha.

Qatar's government quickly issued condemnation of what it called a "cowardly Israeli strike," which it said had violated international law.

The Israel Defense Forces did not confirm the location of the strikes in its statement, but said it targeted leaders of Hamas who, in the IDF's words, had for years "led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel."

The IDF said its operation on Tuesday was called "Summit of Fire."

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 9, 2025. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/REUTERS

The Al-Jazeera television network said an ongoing meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha was struck, as they gathered to discuss a recent U.S. ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement Tuesday saying the "action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

The U.S. State Department and the office of President Trump's special envoy on the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, did not immediately reply to CBS News' requests for comment on unconfirmed reports that the Trump administration was given advanced warning about Israeli strikes in Doha.

Hamas, long designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union, has maintained a primary political office in Doha for years, through which it has conducted most of its diplomacy since the war in Gaza was sparked by the group's Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

Qatar is a close ally of the United States and also hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid Air Base.

The Qatari government condemned what it called a "cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds housing several members of Hamas' political bureau in the Qatari capital, Doha."

A damaged building is seen following an apparent Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 9, 2025. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/REUTERS

"This criminal act constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qatari citizens and residents," Dr. Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in the statement. "Qatar reiterates its firm stance that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and continued destabilization of regional security, nor any act that targets its sovereignty and safety. Investigations are being conducted at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available."

In a post on social media, the U.S. Embassy in Doha said it was aware of "reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha," and it announced a shelter-in-place order for embassy facilities.