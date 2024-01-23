Islanders' third period rally against defending champion Golden Knights falls just short

NEW YORK -- Adin Hill made 40 saves in his return from an injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New York Islanders 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist for Vegas. Sheldon Rempal also scored, and the defending Stanley Cup champions rebounded from a 6-5 overtime loss Monday at New Jersey. Alex Pietrangelo added two assists.

Hill made his first start since Dec. 17 after missing 22 games with a lower-body injury.

Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves, but the Islanders dropped to 1-1 since new coach Patrick Roy took over when Lane Lambert was fired Saturday.

Vegas scored twice in 1:49 to take a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Rampal got his first career goal with a sharp-angle shot from the half wall that rang off the post and found the back of the net at 7:18.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson committed a turnover following Rampal's goal and Roy was able to bury a loose puck in front. Jonathan Marchessault and Barbashev assisted on the play.

Pageau scored short-handed to pull the Islanders within one at 9:26 of the third.

New York had three power-play chances in the final period but failed to score the equalizer.

Barbashev opened the scoring when he redirected Pietrangelo's shot past Sorokin at 11:52 of the first. Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech failed to clear the puck, which led to the scoring opportunity.

Nelson got his 500th career point, all with the Islanders, at 3:35 of the second when he fired a wrist shot from the faceoff circle past Hill's glove.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Visit the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Islanders: At the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.