Dobson scores in 9th round of shootout to give Islanders win over Canadiens

NEW YORK — Noah Dobson scored in the ninth round of the shootout to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Bo Horvat, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Dobson had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 21 saves.

Cole Caulfield had two goals and Logan Mailloux also scored for Montreal. Cayden Primeau had 33 saves.

Palmieri and Simon Holmstron also scored for the Islanders in the shootout, and Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman tallied for Montreal.

Caufield forced overtime with 2:10 left in regulation to tie the score 3-3. It came 2:26 after Lee gave the Islanders the lead.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Mailloux scored his first NHL goal 59 seconds into the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Islanders: Entering the game, the Islanders' 33 shots per game ranked third in the NHL but their average of 2.5 goals per game was 27th in the league. Horvat and Palmieri scored 2:26 apart late in the first period to give New York a 2-0 lead.

Key moment

Varlamov's glove save on Caufield's breakaway 5:44 into the second period kept the score tied 2-2.

Key stat

New York limited Montreal to 24 shots in the win. Through their first four games prior to Saturday night, the Islanders had held opponents to 29.3 shots per game, which was 13th in the NHL.

Up next

The Canadiens host the Rangers on Tuesday night, and the Islanders host Detroit.