Police: Remains of missing West Babylon man Isaiah Henriquez found in Islip
ISLIP, N.Y. -- Police have identified the person whose remains were found in Islip last week.
Police say they belong to 20-year-old Isaiah Henriquez, of West Babylon.
His family reported him missing back on April 9.
Police recovered his remains on Thursday in the woods off Southern State Parkway.
- Read more: Driver spots human remains off Southern State Parkway, New York State Police investigating
Suffolk County Police say the circumstances surrounding Henriquez's death are under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.