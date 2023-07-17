Watch CBS News
Police: Remains of missing West Babylon man Isaiah Henriquez found in Islip

ISLIP, N.Y. -- Police have identified the person whose remains were found in Islip last week.

Police say they belong to 20-year-old Isaiah Henriquez, of West Babylon.

His family reported him missing back on April 9.

Police recovered his remains on Thursday in the woods off Southern State Parkway.

Suffolk County Police say the circumstances surrounding Henriquez's death are under investigation.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 10:17 PM

