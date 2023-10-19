Is it time to buy a new cellphone? Experts weigh in with some ways to make them last

How to know it's time for a new phone

NEW YORK -- With the release of the latest iPhone 15 last month and the expected release of the Galaxy S24 in January, many folks may find themselves questioning, "Should I buy a new phone?"

Tech experts say it depends on a number of factors. Typically, phones nowadays are built to last on average about three years, but there are several ways you could easily give your current device that new-phone feel.

"Should you get the new iPhone? Should you get any new phone? When and why should you upgrade your phone? It all depends on the state of your phone currently," said tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphries.

With new releases of their most popular devices from Apple and Samsung every single year, it can be tough to stay away from temptation. That's why tech experts say it's important to determine if you need the new phone or simply want it.

Humphries said you should opt for a new device if your current phone:

Has major damage, such as hardware damage or a severely cracked screen, which can be pricy without insurance

Isn't charging like it used to or has other issues with its battery

Most importantly, can no longer get software updates

Humphries told CBS New York a good rule of thumb is to wait a minimum of three years between upgrades.

"Smartphones are not cheap, so if you can go even longer and you can still get the software updates, you can probably stretch it out. Depending on how often you're using your phone every day, you might be able to stretch it out for six or seven years if you can get those software update," Humphries said.

She also stressed there are plenty of ways you can make it feel like you have a new phone, including:

Upgrading your software

Swapping out the battery for a new one

Cleaning it out--- starting by deleting old attachments, text messages or pictures

Simple changes can also make a difference like switching up your wallpaper or getting a new phone case



CNET Executive Editor David Carnoy shared a tip for parents when it comes to deciding when to upgrade their children's phones.

"One way from a parent standpoint is to use milestones like graduating from middle school or high school as the time to get a new phone," Carnoy said.