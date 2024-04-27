Thunderstorms possible around NYC as region sees major warmup

Saturday forecast

CBS New York

Cool temperatures have been in place for the last several days, but a major warmup is underway.

Signaling that warmup are some showers associated with a warm front that have moved into the region. These showers will continue through the overnight hours and will generally be light in nature.

Low temperatures won't be nearly as cold as they have been in recent nights, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday forecast

CBS New York

Once the warm front moves north of the area, temperatures will be off to the races on Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. While highs in the mid to upper 70s will be pretty common, interior sections of New Jersey are likely to reach the low 80s.

CBS New York

As temperatures rise, so too will humidity levels, which will contribute to the chance of some widely scattered thunderstorms in the evening hours.

The severe threat with these storms doesn't look very impressive at this time, however, a few heavy downpours are possible.

First Alert Weather maps

Monday forecast

CBS New York

Once those storms clear out by Sunday night, temperatures will rise even further by Monday. Many locations will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CBS New York

A 90-degree reading or two could even be observed in inland areas of the Garden State.