Mother accused of attacking safety agent at Staten Island school

NEW YORK -- Police say a school safety agent was assaulted by a parent Tuesday morning at a school on Staten Island.

The parent, identified by police as Allena Abrams, was charged with assault in connection with the confrontation at IS 49 in the Clifton section.

Union sources tell CBS2 a 14-year-old was sent to the school to pick up their 12-year-old sibling, but children can't be released to underaged individuals.

Sources say the 14-year-old returned home, then came back with their mother, who brought a pit bull, but another parent told CBS2 the dog did not play a role in the confrontation when the mother arrived.

"She never told her dog to bite nobody. She never told it to sic anybody. She never told it to eat anybody. She never told it to help defend her," parent Jawanna Egleton said.

Still, union sources say the mother attacked the safety agent and was later arrested at her home.

According to police, the safety agent suffered a cut to his arm.