Irvington, N.J. IHOP closes down for a day to feed the needy

IRVINGTON, N.J. -- In this season of giving, one restaurant owner in New Jersey is using her business to give back to the community.

Her goal is help those who need it most.

Every seat inside the IHOP in Irvington was taken up by someone in need.

"Everyone is going through something and if I have the opportunity to spread some kind of happiness or joy to someone else, I think it's worth it," owner Adena Bayoh said.

Bayoh closed her restaurant to regular customers for the night, and instead her staff cooked up a hot meal for underprivileged families.

Breakfast for dinner, including waffles and pancakes.

For the kids, it was a chance to enjoy something different. For their parents, it was a chance to feel seen.

"It gives us a feeling that someone out here actually cares about the community, and cares about us as well," one said.

"I think it's important for the community to learn with all that's going on in the world today to come together," another said.

Many women in the room were once incarcerated. Pat McNeal was locked up 38 years ago. Despite her college education and her credentials, she has been struggling since COVID to find work.

"Will they welcome you with open arms when they see your background. That's the question," McNeal said.

And while breakfast might not help change that, the support matters.

"A lot of these people don't know each other. Some don't have family. So letting them know today we're coming together in Irvington to give back and to be part of the community, it means a lot to a lot of people," community activist Jamila T. Davis said.

Hosting an event like this is also a chance for Bayoh to get her own daughter, Jenneh Monxhwedey, involved in giving back.

"Like, how I get to see people smile and they look so happy. That's my favorite part," Monxhwedey said.

"Whatever I miss tonight in revenues is going to come back to me," Bayoh added.

It all served as a reminder that some things are more important than money.