Irving School closed due to stomach virus Friday in Highland Park, New Jersey

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey elementary school is closed Friday because of a stomach virus that's going around.

Officials at the Irving School in Highland Park say the Board of Health advised them to close.

Just over 300 students in pre-k through first grade attend the school.

There's no word on how many students are sick.

"This closure will facilitate a thorough deep cleaning of the entire building, ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff," the superintendent wrote in a message to students and staff.

After school services are also canceled Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.