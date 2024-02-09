Irving School closed due to stomach virus Friday in Highland Park, New Jersey
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey elementary school is closed Friday because of a stomach virus that's going around.
Officials at the Irving School in Highland Park say the Board of Health advised them to close.
Just over 300 students in pre-k through first grade attend the school.
There's no word on how many students are sick.
"This closure will facilitate a thorough deep cleaning of the entire building, ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff," the superintendent wrote in a message to students and staff.
After school services are also canceled Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
