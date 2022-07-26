Norwalk Police seek help solving 2011 double murder cold case

NORWALK, Conn. -- Police in Norwalk are appealing for help solving a cold case double murder.

Iroquois Alston, 27, and Rickita Smalls, 22, were shot to death while sitting in a parked car on Aug. 6, 2011.

A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Relatives of the victims want justice.

"This is a pain that will never go away. It will never, ever go away," one relative said.

"The pain is never gonna go away, but we'll have a little closure in reference to this double homicide," Alston's mother, April Barron, said.

"Please, somebody knows something, and these families need to have justice. These families need to have peace," Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said.

Detectives say they do have persons of interest they're looking into as part of the investigation.