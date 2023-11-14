Watch CBS News
Local News

Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell missing for 10 days in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell missing in NYC
Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell missing in NYC 00:17

NEW YORK -- It has been 10 days since Ross McDonnell, a filmmaker originally from Ireland, went missing in New York City. 

Police say the 44-year-old was last seen on the night of Nov. 4 leaving his apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. 

His bicycle was reportedly found in Fort Tilden. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 12:50 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.