Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell missing for 10 days in New York City
NEW YORK -- It has been 10 days since Ross McDonnell, a filmmaker originally from Ireland, went missing in New York City.
Police say the 44-year-old was last seen on the night of Nov. 4 leaving his apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
His bicycle was reportedly found in Fort Tilden.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
