Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell missing for 10 days in New York City

NEW YORK -- It has been 10 days since Ross McDonnell, a filmmaker originally from Ireland, went missing in New York City.

Police say the 44-year-old was last seen on the night of Nov. 4 leaving his apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

His bicycle was reportedly found in Fort Tilden.

Our friend and colleague Ross McDonnell, the Emmy award-winning Irish film-maker & photographer has been missing for more than a week.



If you live in the NYC area, please share the information below. https://t.co/tof7Nmed8S pic.twitter.com/u7WlkQRfDD — Wild Atlantic Pictures (@WAPictures) November 13, 2023

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.