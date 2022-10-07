Iranian Americans from Long Island show solidarity with protesters

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- Iranian Americans from Long Island are showing solidarity with the people of Iran, where the government's crackdown on peaceful protests continues.

Rights groups say more than 100 people have been killed and more than 1,500 arrested - mostly young people - since the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of Iran's "morality" police, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.

It's an astonishing sight: women-led protests across Iran, from schoolgirls to universities protesting the treatment of women, flouting the law, uncovering their hair and chanting, 'Death to the dictator.'

That and the brutality of the response is stirring emotions on the Great Neck peninsula, home to more than 17,000 Iranian Americans, including students of Persian descent watching in anguish and awe.

"Each and every one of them are some brave souls there, just doing what's right," said Emanuel Aziz, a student at Great Neck North High School.

The protests were sparked by the death of a young woman detained for allegedly not adhering to the strict Islamic dress code.

Student Yasmin Setareh's relatives are still living under the oppressive regime.

"The fact that they killed her because her hair was out, it's a very emotional time," said Satareh.

Families here fled the 1979 Islamic revolution, including the deputy mayor of Kings Point. His community is outraged by the brutal crackdown, but not surprised, and stunned watching young protesters risking their lives.

"The whole world is outraged," said Deputy Mayor Hooshang Nematzadeh. "I applaud their courage. I applaud their right that they're asking for. It is the right, prior to revolution, Iranian women had total freedom."

State Sen. Anna Kaplan said her heart is with the protesters. She fled Iran as a child.

"I want them to know we see them, we hear them, we stand with them," said Kaplan.

In solidarity, a rally is planned on Sunday in Great Neck. Organizers include the mayor, who had a message for the president of Iran.

"It's your job Mr. President to hear these people, to hear their cry for freedom," said Mayor Dr. Pedram Bral.

Sunday's protest is using the same slogan as the worldwide protests: "Women, Life, Freedom."

There will also be a rally on Saturday at Foley Square in Manhattan.