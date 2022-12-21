Iranian-Americans gather for Yalda, a holiday with special meaning this year

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Long Island and New York City have one of the largest Iranian-American communities in the nation.

On Wednesday night, they are observing Yalda, a holiday that coincides with the winter solstice.

While it is celebrated in other countries, for Iranian-Americans the holiday this year has special meaning as they support protestors fighting for women's and human rights in their homeland.

In the Chelsea section of the city, the Iranian community is gathering to observe a holiday with roots in an old Persian religion called Zoroastrianism.

"For Yalda, you gather with friends and you read poetry, and you eat red fruits, which are so symbolic of health and happiness and a bright fiery future," Chelsea resident Nilou Motamed said.

Iranian-Americans call the holiday Shab-e Yalda, which translates into the "Night of Yalda." It is steeped in tradition, including a table filled with nuts and fruits.

"The Persian solstice is a big night for us. For me, what I am doing is to keep our tradition alive," said Nasim Alikhani, chef and owner of Sofreh Restaurant. "As a child, I grew up, my grandparents would set up a beautiful display of nuts and pomegranate and fruits and we have a very thick ash called Ash-e Reshte. Ash-e Reshte is a thick soup with tons of herbs, noodles and lots of beans."

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn chef and others, along with a group called Cook for Iran, will use Yalda to bring awareness to the plight of those fighting for freedom in Iran. The event raises money for doctors in a charity providing virtual trauma support to Iranian protesters.

"What is happening in Iran matters. It matters for women everywhere. It matters for people everywhere," Cook for Iran co-founder Layla Yarjani said.

"We want Cook for Iran not to be political. We want everyone to be involved. We are not trying to raise a flag. Our culture, the Iranian culture, is one of hospitality and generosity," Motamed added.

The Iranian-American population is growing in New Jersey's Bergen County, too. At a market in Ridgewood, people were picking up last-minute items. While nuts and fruits are a big part of the holiday, so are cookies and Persian tea.

"Yalda is an opportunity to be together and realize that we are stronger together than we are a part," Motamed said.

Their message this Yadla is hope triumphs over darkness.

Cook for Iran members say proceeds from their Yalda event will go to Mind Body Medicine's Iran Initiative.