Masih Alinejad, Iranian-American journalist, says man armed with AK-47 showed up at her Brooklyn home in alleged murder plot

Journalist shares video of man outside her Brooklyn home

NEW YORK -- A man was arrested with a machine gun near the home of an Iranian-American journalist in Brooklyn.

Police say 23-year-old Khalid Mehdiyev was pulled over Thursday after failing to stop at a stop sign on Marlborough Road in Flatbush.

Officers found he was heavily armed.

Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad posted video of the suspect on Twitter, saying he was at her home to kill her.

She was targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year after speaking out against the Iranian regime.

Charges against Mehdiyev include criminal possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.