New Yorkers demand justice for imprisoned, killed protesters in Iran

New Yorkers in support of demonstrators in Iran

New Yorkers in support of demonstrators in Iran

New Yorkers in support of demonstrators in Iran

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers protested Saturday in front of the home of the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations.

More than 100 people gathered on the Upper East Side, demanding justice for protesters who have been imprisoned or killed in Iran.

They've been holding protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after Iran's morality police took her into custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.

READ MORE: "She was tortured": Mahsa Amini's family speaks out amid Iran protests

CBS2's Christine Sloan spoke to a New York doctor who's been working with an international group helping injured protesters in Iran. Doctors there can be arrested for tending to protesters.

"It tells you about the level of courage of some of the activists inside the country. They know what they're facing, and they're still coming out and showing their face, going out there, talking about, you know, human rights ... These are American principles," said Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh, with Medical Alliance Health Services Abroad.

Alizadeh is also documenting injuries for human rights groups.