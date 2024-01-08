See the iPhone that survived getting sucked out of an Alaska Airlines plane and fell 16,000 feet

Missing Alaska Airlines door plug found Missing door plug from Alaska Airlines flight found 03:15

When a door plug on an Alaska Airlines plane suddenly ripped off minutes into a flight on Friday evening, everyone on board remained safe, but several objects were sucked out of the aircraft and fell roughly 16,000 feet – including what appears to be an intact and working iPhone.

Washington resident Sean Bates tweeted on Sunday that he found an iPhone on the side of the road that was "still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim" for the plane involved in Friday's incident, Alaska Airlines ASA1282. The phone also has a piece of a charger still stuck inside.

"Thing got *yanked* out the door," Bates tweeted, "...survived a 16,000 foot drop perfect in tact!"

Washington resident Sean Bates found an iPhone belonging to a passenger on the Alaska Airlines flight that was disrupted when a door plug suddenly ripped off the plane. The phone was found on the ground roughly 16,000 feet below where the incident occurred.

Bates said he called the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency investigating the incident, and an agent told him it was the second phone to be found from the plane.

In a TikTok, Bates said he was out enjoying a walk when he stumbled across the iPhone. He said he was "a little skeptical at first" after coming across it, initially thinking that someone had thrown the device out of their car.

The iPhone found in Washington that was sucked out of an Alaska Airlines flight still had a charger within its port. Sean Bates via Storyful

"It was still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush," he said. "And it didn't have a screen lock on it, so I opened it up and it was in airplane mode with travel confirmation and baggage claim for Alaska 1282."

Bates' find has gone viral, even prompting responses from actor Ryan Reynolds, who owns cell phone company Mint Mobile. In one of the photos shared by Bates, he can be seen wearing a Mint Mobile hat, leading to the company reposting the photos, saying, "Not all heroes wear capes. They occasionally rock Mint merch."

Not all heroes wear capes. They occasionally rock Mint merch. https://t.co/1tS8nQ0y6w — Mint Mobile (@Mintmobile) January 10, 2024

On Wednesday, Bates said that only one person has contacted him claiming that the phone in question was theirs, but "unsurprisingly they were unable to provide the most basic evidence," he said.

Along with the door plug, several components of the plane were sucked out during Friday evening's incident, including headrests, a seat back and a tray table. The NTSB confirmed during a press briefing on Sunday that two cell phones belonging to people on the plane were located, including one found on the side of the road and another that was found in a yard. The plug that was covering the exit door was found in a teacher's backyard near Portland, Oregon, the city from which the plane departed and had to make an emergency landing.

Boeing 737 Max 9s – the type of plane in the incident – have been grounded by the FAA until the agency is "satisfied that they are safe," a spokesperson said. As of Monday morning, more than 300 Alaska Airlines and United Airlines flights have been canceled, as the two companies are the only U.S. passenger airlines that use the type of aircraft involved.