Iona College becomes Iona University

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - There's a new name for a local school that is expanding its reach and reputation.

Iona College is now Iona University.

CBS2's Tony Aiello was in New Rochelle for the big announcement.

The rebranding is already underway on the Iona campus. The word "college" is being taken down, as the school founded in 1940 formally becomes Iona University.

Allie Payne of the Bronx was among the first students to model swag with the new name.

"It's definitely going to take some getting used to, but we're all really excited about the change," Payne said. "It's really an honor to be part of this historic moment in our school's history."

The 4,000 student campus in downtown New Rochelle has been on a roll.

President Seamus Carey, building on the work of predecessor Joe Nyre, who now runs Seton Hall, says enrollment is growing and the campus is expanding.

With limited room to grow in downtown New Rochelle, last year Iona acquired the 28 acre campus, formerly Concordia College in Bronxville.

It's part of a big push into health sciences, with additional gradate programs that help justify university status. The new name reflects Iona's growing prominence in academics and athletics. Just ask their basketball coach, Hall of Famer Rick Pitino.

"Well, I think it's pretty special. We bought a campus, we've become a university, student enrollment is up 35% in difficult times, so it's quite special," Pitino said.

Business exec Robert La Penta believes in his alma mater, recently giving Iona $20 million.

"Iona is ethics. Do the right thing, go out, try to change the world. And I think this is a great day to celebrate that," La Penta said.

A big day, and a big job ahead - lots of signs to change to reflect Iona's new university status.



A BIG DAY - AND A BIG JOB AHEAD - LOTS OF SIGNS TO CHANGE TO REFLECT IONA'S NEW UNIVERSITY STATUS.