1 killed after police pursuit in Inwood ends in fiery crash

NEW YORK -- One person was killed when a Lamborghini went up in flames during a police pursuit in Inwood on Monday night.

Police say the driver of the Lamborghini took off after being pulled over for going through a red light.

The driver eventually hit a Hyundai, lost control and crashed.

Police say officers were recorded driving at 40 mph, but the Lamborghini was going faster.

The Lamborghini driver remains hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to face charges.

His female passenger was killed.

The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

