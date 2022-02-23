Watch CBS News

Vehicle ends up on top of parked car in bizarre crash in Inwood

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Driver loses control, landing on top of parked car in Inwood 00:21

NEW YORK -- The aftermath of a bizarre and scary accident was caught on camera in Inwood.

It happened Monday afternoon on Nagle Avenue and Sickles Street.

Police say a driver was inside a running parked car, listening to music, when he says the vehicle suddenly accelerated on its own, slamming into the back of another parked car.

The vehicle ended up on top of one vehicle and wedged under the rear bumper of another.

The driver was not seriously hurt and is not facing charges.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2022 / 12:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.