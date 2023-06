NEW YORK -- The FDNY was busy overnight battling a two-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan.

The fire in Inwood started on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Broadway at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Manhattan 2-Alarm Box 1821, 4996 BROADWAY, MULTIPLE DWELLING A, APT 3A, Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 2, 2023

There was no immediate word on injuries or the extent of the damage.