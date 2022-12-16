Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.

The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer.

"I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."

She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an argument started, she took the girl to the back of the store, then they heard the shots.

"The little girl was screaming, 'Oh my god, what happened? My dad, my dad,'" the customer said.

Another camera captured the man in green running away eastbound on Nagle Avenue.

Ahmed Amuntesr is the owner of the deli.

"I feel so bad," he said.

His staff called him to tell him what happened, so he rushed to the store and saw the victim was one of his regular customers.

"You saw him on the ground?" CBS2's Tim McNicholas asked.

"Yes, sir. They were trying, the police were trying to save him," he said.

Amuntesr says he also tried to comfort the man's daughter.

"I told her, 'You're father is gonna be good.' We keep her inside. She didn't see nothing. So everybody from the community, they come to help the girl," he said.

The witness says she didn't catch what the argument was about, but whatever it was, it shouldn't have ended with a shooting.

"It's really sad. Today that little girl lost her dad in a deli for a stupid argument," she said.

The NYPD has identified the victim as 30-year-old Tykeem Berry.

NYPD data shows shootings and homicides are down in the area. This is 20th shooting in the 34th Precinct so far this year, compared to 36 this time last year.