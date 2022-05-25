Watch CBS News
Investigation underway into apparent police-involved shooting in Jersey City

By CBSNewYork Team

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- An apparent police-involved shooting is under investigation in Jersey City

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue near a BP gas station. 

A witness said police officers fired on a man and woman who were walking across the street. 

The Hudson County prosecutor is referring questions about the shooting to the New Jersey attorney general's office. 

