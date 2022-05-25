Investigation underway into apparent police-involved shooting in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- An apparent police-involved shooting is under investigation in Jersey City.
It happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue near a BP gas station.
A witness said police officers fired on a man and woman who were walking across the street.
The Hudson County prosecutor is referring questions about the shooting to the New Jersey attorney general's office.
