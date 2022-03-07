Investigation underway following police-involved shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- An investigation was underway Sunday night following a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Police said a man was shot inside of a car at around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Boston Road and East 165th Street in the Morrisania section of the borough. The man was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known.

ADVISORY; Due to a police investigation, please avoid the area of Boston Road and East 165 Street in the Bronx. Expect traffic and emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/ayAa9XBNMV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 7, 2022

Police said officers from the 42nd Precinct were on patrol and observed a black Jeep SUV driving past several red traffic lights as it headed northbound on Boston Road before stopping at a light at East 165th Street.

"The officers drove ahead of the vehicle and angled their unmarked police car with the warning lights on in front of the Jeep as a second unmarked police car, also with its lights on approached from behind. As the officers exited the vehicle, the Jeep backed up and sped directly towards one officer, who discharged his weapon at the vehicle, striking the driver," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

Corey said the officers administered life-saving aid to the driver, and three passengers in the SUV were taken to the 42nd Precinct, adding two officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

"The officers' body-worn cameras were activated and the videos are being reviewed. This investigation is ongoing by the force Investigation Division, but I remind you that we're at a very early stage of this investigation," Corey said.

The NYPD issued an alert asking the public to avoid the area due to heavy traffic and emergency vehicles expected in the area.