Investigation launched following police-involved shooting death in Old Bridge, N.J.

Man fatally shot by officer in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Man fatally shot by officer in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Man fatally shot by officer in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly police shooting.

It happened Monday afternoon in the Middlesex County town of Old Bridge.

Prosecutors say police responded to a report of a dispute on Woodland Avenue. An officer shot a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No details have been released on what led up to the shooting.

A grand jury will decide whether or not to indict the officer.