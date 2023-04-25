Investigation launched following police-involved shooting death in Old Bridge, N.J.
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly police shooting.
It happened Monday afternoon in the Middlesex County town of Old Bridge.
Prosecutors say police responded to a report of a dispute on Woodland Avenue. An officer shot a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No details have been released on what led up to the shooting.
A grand jury will decide whether or not to indict the officer.
