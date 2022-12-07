Watch CBS News
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum honors Pearl Harbor Day with annual wreath laying ceremony

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Wednesday is Pearl Harbor Day, when we remember those killed in the Japanese attack that plunged the U.S. into World War II. 

An annual wreath laying ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Manhattan's West Side. 

This year, family members of local Pearl Harbor survivors will speak. 

The day marks the 81st anniversary of the deadly attack on America's naval fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in 1941. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

