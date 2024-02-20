Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum celebrating kids week with a variety of events

NEW YORK - If you're looking for something fun to do with your kids while they're on mid-winter break, you're in luck - it's "Kids Week" at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Families typically look forward to Kids Week, with its numerous activities - everything from Blue Man Group, Ballet Hispanico, and much more - all the way to the Metropolitan Opera. Intrepid Museum educator Jonathan Millard is stopping by CBS New York to discuss this year's program.

Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum runs through Saturday. For more information, click here.