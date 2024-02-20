Watch CBS News
Local News

Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum celebrating kids week with a variety of events

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - If you're looking for something fun to do with your kids while they're on mid-winter break, you're in luck - it's "Kids Week" at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Families typically look forward to Kids Week, with its numerous activities - everything from Blue Man Group, Ballet Hispanico, and much more - all the way to the Metropolitan Opera. Intrepid Museum educator Jonathan Millard is stopping by CBS New York to discuss this year's program. 

Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum runs through Saturday. For more information, click here

First published on February 20, 2024 / 9:23 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.