Major delays on Interstate 80 in New Jersey after box truck crashes with tractor-trailer. Use these alternate routes.

Drivers facing delays on I-80 in New Jersey after fiery crash overnight

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Interstate 80 in New Jersey is experiencing major delays for the morning commute after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

Signs are up across Bergen County warning drivers to use alternate routes, like Route 46 or Route 4.

The crash happened around midnight near exit 66 in Hackensack. Department of Transportation officials said a tractor-trailer was traveling in the eastbound lanes when it crashed through a concrete median and hit a box truck on the westbound side.

The white tractor-trailer could be seen jackknifed across the roadway with its front end smashed, and the box truck was burned to a pile of rubble near the sound barrier wall.

Westbound traffic was backed up for hours overnight, before one lane reopened around 4 a.m. Investigators have also been periodically closing and reopening the eastbound lanes, as they work to determine what happened and clear the scene.

There's no word on when the cleanup will be complete.

New Jersey State Police confirmed someone died in the crash, but have not released any further details. Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.