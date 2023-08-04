Watch CBS News
Local News

International Puppet Fringe Festival coming up with performances and events for the whole family

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

International Puppet Fringe Festival coming to NYC
International Puppet Fringe Festival coming to NYC 04:59

NEW YORK -- Puppets are taking over the Lower East Side next week.

The International Puppet Fringe Festival will feature a variety of performances and events. 

It's all happening from August 9 to 13 at multiple venues.

Founder Dr. Manuel Morán and puppeteer Brandon Schweda joined us in the studio with a puppet demonstration and preview of what to expect.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.