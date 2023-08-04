International Puppet Fringe Festival coming up with performances and events for the whole family

NEW YORK -- Puppets are taking over the Lower East Side next week.

The International Puppet Fringe Festival will feature a variety of performances and events.

It's all happening from August 9 to 13 at multiple venues.

Founder Dr. Manuel Morán and puppeteer Brandon Schweda joined us in the studio with a puppet demonstration and preview of what to expect.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.