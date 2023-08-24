New York recognizes International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition
NEW YORK -- New York City is joining communities around the world in recognizing International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition.
Several municipal buildings, including City Hall, were lit up in yellow Wednesday in observance.
The day commemorates the start of a 1791 uprising among the enslaved people of Haiti that eventually led to the Haitian Revolution and the abolition of slavery.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.