Inspectors find illegal hardware on door after Bronx tenants said they were trapped during fire

NEW YORK -- After residents of a Bronx apartment building told CBS2 they were trapped inside during a fire, the city said Thursday inspectors found illegal hardware on an exit door and issued a violation.

Some residents said they discovered a door was bolted shut from the outside during the fire on Tuesday night in Fordham Manor.

It was not immediately clear if the door was locked, according to authorities.

The landlord told CBS2 the door was not locked, but residents said two men had to kick it down so they could escape.

Officials said an overloaded power strip started the fire.