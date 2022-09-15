Watch CBS News
Local News

Inspectors find illegal hardware on door after Bronx tenants said they were trapped during fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Buildings Dept: Illegal hardware found on exit door at Bronx building
Buildings Dept: Illegal hardware found on exit door at Bronx building 00:33

NEW YORK -- After residents of a Bronx apartment building told CBS2 they were trapped inside during a fire, the city said Thursday inspectors found illegal hardware on an exit door and issued a violation. 

Some residents said they discovered a door was bolted shut from the outside during the fire on Tuesday night in Fordham Manor. 

It was not immediately clear if the door was locked, according to authorities.

The landlord told CBS2 the door was not locked, but residents said two men had to kick it down so they could escape. 

Officials said an overloaded power strip started the fire. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.