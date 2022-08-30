Innocent bystander struck by stray bullet at Brooklyn Bridge Park

NEW YORK - An innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet overnight in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Police said the 29-year-old was sitting on a pier shortly after midnight when two other people got into a fight and shots were fired.

The victim was hit in his torso and hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.