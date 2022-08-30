Watch CBS News
Crime

Innocent bystander struck by stray bullet at Brooklyn Bridge Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man struck by stray bullet at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Man struck by stray bullet at Brooklyn Bridge Park 00:27

NEW YORK - An innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet overnight in Brooklyn Bridge Park. 

Police said the 29-year-old was sitting on a pier shortly after midnight when two other people got into a fight and shots were fired.

The victim was hit in his torso and hospitalized in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 7:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.