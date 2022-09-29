Innocent bystander 1 of 2 people shot in East Harlem gunfight
NEW YORK - An innocent bystander was one of two people shot in East Harlem Thursday morning.
Police say two gunmen opened fire on one another on East 126th Street and Lexington Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.
One of the gunmen got shot in the foot and was arrested. The other took off.
The innocent bystander was shot in the leg.
He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
