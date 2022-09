Inmate nearly drowns in the waters near Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- The NYPD responded to a near-drowning Tuesday afternoon in the waters between Rikers Island and the Bronx.

It happened around noon.

An inmate apparently got into the water. There was no immediate word on how that happened.

The inmate was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.