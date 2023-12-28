Seal found with shark bite on Jersey Shore treated at Marine Mammal Stranding Center

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- A New Jersey animal rescue group is rehabilitating a young seal that was found badly injured on the Jersey Shore on Christmas.

Technicians from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center found the male harbor seal with a large cut on his hip and smaller wounds near his tail in Surf City.

Staff at the center cleaned out his wounds and administered fluids before a veterinarian determined the injuries were likely from a shark bite.

The seal, likely less than 2 years old, was resting in the intensive care unit, the center said.

Beachgoers can report stranded marine mammals or sea turtles by calling the center's 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538.