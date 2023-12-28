Watch CBS News
Local News

Seal found with shark bite on Jersey Shore treated at Marine Mammal Stranding Center

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- A New Jersey animal rescue group is rehabilitating a young seal that was found badly injured on the Jersey Shore on Christmas. 

Technicians from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center found the male harbor seal with a large cut on his hip and smaller wounds near his tail in Surf City. 

Staff at the center cleaned out his wounds and administered fluids before a veterinarian determined the injuries were likely from a shark bite. 

injured-seal-5p-vo-wcbs8ttv-hi-res-still-00-00-2409.jpg
A New Jersey animal rescue group is rehabilitating a young seal that was found badly injured on Christmas.  Marine Mammal Stranding Center

The seal, likely less than 2 years old, was resting in the intensive care unit, the center said

Beachgoers can report stranded marine mammals or sea turtles by calling the center's 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538

First published on December 28, 2023 / 3:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.