Seal found with shark bite on Jersey Shore treated at Marine Mammal Stranding Center
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- A New Jersey animal rescue group is rehabilitating a young seal that was found badly injured on the Jersey Shore on Christmas.
Technicians from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center found the male harbor seal with a large cut on his hip and smaller wounds near his tail in Surf City.
Staff at the center cleaned out his wounds and administered fluids before a veterinarian determined the injuries were likely from a shark bite.
The seal, likely less than 2 years old, was resting in the intensive care unit, the center said.
Beachgoers can report stranded marine mammals or sea turtles by calling the center's 24-hour hotline at 609-266-0538.
