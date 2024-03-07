In response to outcry from students, NYC public schools bringing back popular lunch options

NEW YORK -- Chancellor David Banks said Thursday that popular lunch options are coming back to New York City public schools.

They were taken off the menu in February because the school food program faced a $60 million budget cut.

"So once we made some adjustments and pulled back on some menu items, we heard from the kids loud and clear. They were not happy about that. So student voice remains a cornerstone of this administration and I encourage every young person to continue to speak up," Banks said.

The items initially cut included chicken dumplings, French toast sticks, and burritos.

