Scammers posing as immigration lawyers are targeting asylum seekers in New York City, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg says

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is taking action against scammers posing as immigration lawyers and taking advantage of one of New York City's most vulnerable populations: asylum seekers.

On Friday, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of a 33-year-old man who allegedly posed as an immigration attorney while being paid thousands of dollars in the process.

"A lot of these frauds are being perpetrated in Spanish, using communication platforms, a lot of WhatsApp, and sort of preying on a lack of sophistication or understanding of both the immigration and housing systems," said Luis Morales, chief of the Manhattan DA's Office.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim of this type of fraud, the DA's office says you should call their Immigration Affairs Hotline at 212-335-3600. They can also provide tips and information on how to find legitimate legal assistance or look up an attorney's registration.

For more information from the Manhattan DA's Office, click here.