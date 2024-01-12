Watch CBS News
Local News

Scammers posing as immigration lawyers are targeting asylum seekers in New York City, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg says

By Doug Williams

/ CBS New York

Scammers posing as immigration lawyers target asylum seekers in NYC
Scammers posing as immigration lawyers target asylum seekers in NYC 00:45

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is taking action against scammers posing as immigration lawyers and taking advantage of one of New York City's most vulnerable populations: asylum seekers

On Friday, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of a 33-year-old man who allegedly posed as an immigration attorney while being paid thousands of dollars in the process. 

"A lot of these frauds are being perpetrated in Spanish, using communication platforms, a lot of WhatsApp, and sort of preying on a lack of sophistication or understanding of both the immigration and housing systems," said Luis Morales, chief of the Manhattan DA's Office. 

If you or someone you know may have been a victim of this type of fraud, the DA's office says you should call their Immigration Affairs Hotline at 212-335-3600. They can also provide tips and information on how to find legitimate legal assistance or look up an attorney's registration. 

For more information from the Manhattan DA's Office, click here

Doug Williams
doug-williams-small-2023.png

Doug Williams has been reporting and anchoring in the Tri-State Area since 2013.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 7:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.