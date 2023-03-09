Watch CBS News
Immigration law attorney Saman Nasseri explains risks of medical tourism after 4 Americans kidnapped

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than 1 million Americans traveled to Mexico for medical procedures in 2022, according to the Mexican Council for the medical tourism industry. 

Mexico is the second-most popular country for visitors seeking health care, but it's not without risk. 

Saman Nasseri, an attorney who specializes in immigration law, has written extensively about the issue of medical tourism. 

Nasseri joined Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi on CBS2 News to discuss the risks after four U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Mexico

First published on March 9, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

