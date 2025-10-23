NBA's Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups among nationwide arrests in connection to illegal betting, sources say

Numerous arrests stemming from illegal sports betting charges are taking place across the country, a law enforcement source told CBS News on Thursday.

Among those taken into custody today are Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier, who has played for the Miami Heat since 2024. Billups, a former star guard who played for multiple NBA teams, was arrested in Portland and Rozier was arrested in Florida.

Former NBA player Damon Jones was also arrested in connection to the sports betting charges investigation.

New York City Police Department sources told CBS News that the arrests are in relation to two federal criminal cases. One involves a sports betting ring involving former and current NBA players, including some who allegedly faked injuries. The other case involves illegal high-stakes poker games involving coaches and operated by organized crime figures. Thirty-one people are being charged in the second case, the NYPD sources said.

Rozier was arrested in connection with the first case, while Billups was arrested in the second one, the sources said.

FBI director Kash Patel and other federal officials are set to announce numerous arrests in illegal sports betting and poker game schemes in New York City at 10 a.m. EST.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrests.

The NBA also did not immediately comment.

This is not the first high-profile incident involving alleged illegal betting and the NBA. Earlier this year in a separate case, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gambling and poker ring out of a California home that he owned.