Illegal pool built on rooftop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. 

The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. 

It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. 

CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. 

The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

