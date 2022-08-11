Illegal pool built on rooftop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city.

The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help.

New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it.



But please don’t try to build a rooftop swimming pool without first getting permits and hiring professionals to do the job properly. This 480 sqft pool we just found in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, wasn’t built to Code and had to be removed. pic.twitter.com/ouuCScPVcO — NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) August 10, 2022

It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day.

CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing.

For those who are curious about the math🧮



Size of the Pool: 480 square feet

✖️

Depth of the Pool: 4 feet

✖️

Imperial Unit Weight of Water: 62.4 pounds per cubic foot

🟰

Just shy of 60 tons of water sitting on top of the roof of this occupied building. 🌊 — NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) August 10, 2022

The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.