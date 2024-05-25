Enormous amount of Illegal marijuana products found in NYC warehouse. Here's the latest.

NEW YORK -- Investigators say what started as a reported burglary in Brooklyn on Saturday morning turned into the discovery of an enormous amount of illegal drugs.

In a residential area of Fort Greene, right by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, New York City Sheriff's Office deputies were confiscating illegal marijuana products they say were headed to bodegas and illegal cannabis shops that have been popping up all over the five boroughs.

CBS New York's Derick Waller has learned that at around 5:30 a.m. police were called for a report of a burglary at 63 Adelphi St., but when they arrived they discovered a warehouse of illegal THC products.

What law enforcement found

Waller was allowed inside to get some video of all the different products being stored. Investigators said they have no idea where any of it came from.

Visible were some items that were brightly colored with funny names, almost as if they're marketed toward children. And unlike the products from licensed, legal dispensaries, nothing found in the warehouse is regulated, investigators said..

"There are THC vapes. There's THC gummies, THC flower, pre-rolls. There's several million dollars' worth of product packaged for distribution throughout the city of New York,' said Maureen Kokeas of the Sheriff's Office.

CBS New York is still working to learn more information about exactly who was arrested and who is behind the operation.

Sheriff's Office deputies said recent legislation passed at the state level has made it easier to shut down these types of places.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 11 p.m.