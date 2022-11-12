"Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll" auction in New York City features hundreds of unique items

Unique items up for bid at annual Icons & Idols Auction

NEW YORK -- Some unique items are up for bid at the annual "Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll" auction at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

Hosted by Julien's New York, the auction features 1,500 artifacts from living and late music legends.

Some of the items up for bid include a guitar Kurt Cobain smashed during a show, a hairpiece worn by singer Amy Winehouse and a pair of boots worn by Lady Gaga.

These items are estimated to sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

The auction runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.