Iconic TKTS booth in Times Square celebrates 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- A New York City landmark, the TKTS booth in Times Square, which offers discount Broadway tickets, is celebrating its 50th birthday. There was a big bash happening Wednesday, complete with theater performers.

The booth is one if the city's most Instagram-ed locations. CBS New York obtained images of what it looked like in 1973, when the booth was a trailer wrapped in scaffolding and sitting in a then-very seedy Times Square, at 47th Street and Broadway.

Fifty years ago, the hope was it would help transform the area and make theater more accessible and affordable to everyone.

On Wednesday morning, there were hundreds of people lined up for hours to get discount Broadway tickets. To date, organizers say about 69 million tickets have been sold at 20-50% off.

Here's how it works: the different box offices in the area figure out how many full-price tickets they can sell and then send a handful to TKTS, which is run by the nonprofit Theatre Development Fund. It adds a $7 service fee to each ticket, with the money used to make theater available for people with disabilities, veterans and students.

CBS New York spoke to people in line sharing their experiences, and also to two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer and actor S. Epatha Merkerson, who explained what her first time buying tickets decades ago was like.

"It's amazing. It really is amazing," Merkerson said. "The first thing I think of is the Times Square that I saw when I moved here in 1978, which was completely different than what it is now. One of the very first shows I saw here on Broadway was 'Ain't Misbehavin',' and I bought the ticket at the TKTS booth.

"It's totally different. Broadway is iconic. Broadway is transformative," Merkerson added.

Here's a fun fact for you: Broadway sells more tickets than all 10 New York City-area professional sports teams.

CBS New York spoke to the architects behind the original trailer and TKTS logo. They said in the 1970s they were brainstorming what it would look like, but only had four letters -- TKTS -- and they stuck. Now, it has become this iconic place and they remain in awe of all that has happened over the last five decades.