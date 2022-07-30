Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey

New Jersey's 1st drive-thru pot dispensary now open in Lodi

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.

The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.

State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.

They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.

New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.