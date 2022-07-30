Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.
The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.
State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.
They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.
New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.
