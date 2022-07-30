Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Rapper, actor Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey's 1st drive-thru pot dispensary now open in Lodi
New Jersey's 1st drive-thru pot dispensary now open in Lodi 00:41

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.

The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.

State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.

They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.

New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 5:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.