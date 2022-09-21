City College hosts Ice Hockey in Harlem's annual equipment day

NEW YORK -- Ice Hockey in Harlem is gearing up for a new season, and now students have a little help getting ready.

Tuesday, parents and players with the Harlem youth league attended the annual equipment day held at the City College of New York.

Gear donated and collected by the school was brought in so new players could try on and pick up what they needed and returning players could upgrade their equipment.

"Our parents tell us that it's like a family, and it's the Ice Hockey in Harlem community, and they're very thankful and they're appreciative, and just like for a lot of the kids, getting to know and learn a non-traditional sport, the parents get to know and learn it as well and become fans of this sport. And they're at the rink, a lot of them, every single night, toughing it out all winter," said Malik Garvin, program director of Ice Hockey in Harlem.

The Harlem youth teams will take to the rink in October.