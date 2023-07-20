IATSE poised to become latest entertainment union on strike

IAETSE poised to go on strike

NEW YORK -- The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, is the latest entertainment union poised to go on strike.

The union began voting on a strike authorization Wednesday and could strike as early as Thursday morning.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, IATSE says contract negotiations with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions have stalled.

Stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe personnel under the so-called "pink contract" are affected.

Pink contract workers are employed directly by the production and and work on Broadway shows for out-of-town tryouts and tours.