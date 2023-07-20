Watch CBS News
Entertainment

IATSE poised to become latest entertainment union on strike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

IAETSE poised to go on strike
IAETSE poised to go on strike 00:37

NEW YORK -- The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, is the latest entertainment union poised to go on strike.

The union began voting on a strike authorization Wednesday and could strike as early as Thursday morning.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, IATSE says contract negotiations with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions have stalled.

Stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe personnel under the so-called "pink contract" are affected.

Pink contract workers are employed directly by the production and and work on Broadway shows for out-of-town tryouts and tours.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.