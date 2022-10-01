First Alert Forecast: Timeline of weekend weather as Ian's remnants reach Tri-State Area

The rain from Ian's leftovers inched north Friday night. Light bands of rain made their way through Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey.

Our CBS2 First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY

Midnight-3 a.m.: Rain bands arrive

3-8 a.m.: Heavy bouts of rain push north through New York City, northern New Jersey and parts of the lower Hudson Valley over to Fairfield County, Conn.

8 a.m.-noon: Heavier rain pivots east across Long Island with showers and a raw feel for much of the area

Noon-10 p.m.: Generally drier with a busy breeze from the northeast

SUNDAY

Sunday is now trending wetter and windier at the coast. This weather will disrupt your day. As the cold front tries to kick Ian's leftovers out to sea, they will phase a little, and we could now see another round of rain. There will be a decent range in rainfall numbers and effects. North of Rockland County will see little rain and wind compared to, say, Beach Haven, New Jersey, or the eastern half of Suffolk County. Winds could increase by Sunday afternoon with gusts to 45 mph out east.

Midnight-6 a.m.: Damp, showery, breezy

6 a.m.-noon: As the front tries to kick back, showers blossom over much of the area and winds increase a bit.

Noon-6 p.m.: Moderate bouts of rain and steady showers for many. Winds really kick in during the afternoon along the coast.

6 p.m.-midnight: Showers, stronger line of rain pushes south and east. Still damp and breezy.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Jersey Shore.

Monday will be wet to start with a drier afternoon. Tuesday is also looking a little better with chances for rain in the morning but a drier afternoon, as well.