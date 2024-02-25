Watch CBS News
Five hurt in crash on New England Thruway in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Five people were hospitalized Sunday after a crash on the New England Thruway in the Bronx

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Exit 10 on the northbound side of I-95

Three people were in critical condition. Two people had minor injuries, reportedly. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many cars were involved.

