Five hurt in crash on New England Thruway in the Bronx

5 hurt in crash on New England Thruway

5 hurt in crash on New England Thruway

5 hurt in crash on New England Thruway

NEW YORK -- Five people were hospitalized Sunday after a crash on the New England Thruway in the Bronx.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Exit 10 on the northbound side of I-95.

Three people were in critical condition. Two people had minor injuries, reportedly.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many cars were involved.