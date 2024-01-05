Multiple injuries reported in tour bus crash on I-87 in Upstate New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. -- There are reports of multiple injuries in a rollover crash involving a tour bus in Upstate New York.

New York State Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of I-87 between Warrensburg and Lake George just before 1 p.m. Friday.

The highway is closed between Exits 23 and 22 and first responders are "performing rescue operations," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Approximately 22 people were treated for various injuries and some were airlifted, according to officials.

Lake George is about 60 miles north of Albany, or about a four hour drive from New York City.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.